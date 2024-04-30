Tesla Surge Helps Stock Market Extend Gains

Major U.S. indexes edged higher at the start of a busy week for corporate earnings and economic data. Tesla shares rose 15%.

The Fed Won't Cut Rates at This Week's Meeting. Focus on This Instead.

The FOMC could announce a formal plan to slow the pace of quantitative tightening on May 1.

China's Factory Activity Expands, But at Slower Pace

China's factory activity expanded for a second consecutive month in April but at a slower pace, an official gauge showed, suggesting that the vast manufacturing sector might have lost some steam amid economic headwinds.

Japan Govt to Respond Firmly to Excessive FX Movements, Top Currency Official Says

Japan's top currency official said it was the government's job to respond firmly to excessive movements in the currency market driven by speculators because these movements exerted a negative effect on the economy.

Treasury Department raises its second-quarter borrowing estimate

The Treasury Department said Monday it expects to borrow $243 billion in the second quarter, which is $41 billion higher than previously estimated.

Japan Intervenes After Yen Slides Against the Dollar

The yen has plummeted against the dollar this year, hurt by increasing doubts among traders about the timing of U.S. interest-rate cuts.

Blinken Begins High-Stakes Middle East Trip Aimed at Gaza Cease-Fire

Washington hopes to delay an Israeli invasion of Rafah as protests rile U.S. campuses and Israel's isolation deepens.

German Inflation Holds Steady in Further Sign of Eurozone Easing

German inflation remained steady in April, adding to signs that price pressures have cooled sustainably in the eurozone's most important economy.

Auditors Balk at Regulator's Push to Expand Their Role

Proposals on fraud detection, cyber risk and more would take auditors far outside the parameters of their specialty, they say. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board says the changes are needed.

Cheaper Teslas? China Says 'You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet'

Despite a brutal price year, China's large automakers are in surprisingly good shape. That means the EV price war will continue.

