Chinese Shares Extend Losses Despite Regulator's Pledge to Shore Up Market

Chinese shares extended declines despite a series of stimulus measures and the securities regulator's latest pledge to shore up the market.

Powell Says Fed Has New Focus: When to Cut Rates

The Fed chair said in a rare television appearance that officials "just want to gain a little more confidence" on inflation.

Big Tech Stocks Find Little Room for Error After Monster Run

Facebook parent Meta was last week's standout after initiating its first dividend.

Week of Whipsawing Treasurys Casts Doubt on Soft-Landing Trade

A jobs report pushes yields higher, but dangers continue to create a bid for bonds.

China Service-Sector Gauge Signals Solid Rise in Activity

A private gauge of China's services activities fell slightly at the start of 2024 but stayed in expansion territory, showing continued activity growth.

China Property Projects Set to Receive Funding

Thousands of real-estate projects in China are set to receive funding under Beijing's new "whitelist" financing program, as policymakers intensify efforts to rescue the property sector from a deepening liquidity crisis.

Big Brands Are Playing the Long Game in China

Apple, Mondelez and Procter & Gamble are bullish on consumer spending growth in China despite recent economic turmoil there.

Canada to Extend Ban on Foreign-Buying of Homes

The decision comes as Canada's Liberal government has unveiled policies aimed at increasing residential-housing supply to alleviate an affordability crunch, driven in part by an immigration-fueled population jump.

Wall Street Gets Laser Eyes in Bid for Bitcoin ETF Bucks

After years of tiptoeing around cryptocurrencies, big financial firms are racing to lure Main Street investors into these mostly unregulated markets, seeking a fresh source of revenue.

Beijing Gets Tougher on Emissions Data Ahead of Carbon-Market Expansion

Beijing will impose heavier fines on entities that falsify carbon-emission data as authorities look to expand China's carbon market to more industrial sectors.

