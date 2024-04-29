Tesla Boosts S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures

U.S. stock futures were up along with markets from Shanghai to London.

Yen Rebounds After Hitting 34-Year Low of 160 to Dollar in Thin Trade

The Japanese yen bounced back sharply after briefly hitting a low of 160 against the dollar on waning expectations for near-term rate increases from the Bank of Japan.

Auditors Balk at Regulator's Push to Expand Their Role

Proposals on fraud detection, cyber risk and more would take auditors far outside the parameters of their specialty, they say. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board says the changes are needed.

Investors Are Showering AI Startups With Cash. One Problem: They Don't Have Much of a Business

Some startups are raising hundreds of millions of dollars before they even have a product or any revenue.

It's Not Just the Fed Driving Up Your Mortgage Rate

Credit scores and other factors have a growing impact on borrowing cost.

Taxes, Tariffs and Debt: Investors Start to Fear the Presidential Election

Around the country, investors are getting jittery about the coming Biden-Trump rematch and peppering financial advisers with questions about what the contest will mean for their portfolios.

Even If the Fed Cuts, the Days of Ultralow Rates Are Over

Soaring budget deficits and investment needs mean the "neutral" interest rate may be higher.

Glynn's Take: RBA in a Quandary About What to Do Next

The fog blanketing Australia's economic outlook has thickened, leaving the country's central bank in a quandary about which direction to next take interest rates.

Soaring Treasury Yields Challenge Stock-Market Gains

New signs of lingering inflation have driven yields to the highest levels of the year.

In America's Biggest Oil Field, the Ground Is Swelling and Buckling

Land has subsided by as much as 11 inches since 2015 in a prime portion of the Permian Basin, as drillers extract huge amounts of oil and water, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of satellite data.

