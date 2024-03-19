Alphabet, Tesla Power Stock Indexes Higher

The gains come despite scaled-back bets on the Fed's interest-rate cuts. The S&P 500 rises 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advances 0.8%.

Odds of a June rate cut by Fed slip below 50%, according to this gauge

In the run-up to Wednesday's policy update by the Federal Reserve, traders in overnight index swaps gravitated toward a less-than-50% likelihood that policy makers will deliver their first interest-rate cut in June.

Hedge Funds Sue SEC Over Treasury Dealer Rule

The suit was filed in a district court that falls in the jurisdiction of an appeals court that has been skeptical of executive agencies' authorities.

Builder-confidence index reaches highest level since July 2023, driven by low resale inventory

Builder sentiment improved as the industry expects demand to stay strong, the National Association of Home Builders said.

The End of Japan's Negative Rates Will Be a Slow-Moving Tsunami

The long-term effects of positive rates could be profound-on everything from mortgage rates to U.S. government finances.

After the Putin Rally, Europe's Defense Stocks Get a Trump Bump

Arms manufacturers such as Rheinmetall are expanding to fill the space left by retreating U.S. security ambitions.

Specialist Buyout Firms Cash In on Shale Consolidation

Some private-equity firms backing oil-and-gas producers cashed in on rising consolidation in the U.S. shale industry last year, selling assets for an expected $30.55 billion and fueling distributions to investors.

Hannon's Take: ECB Targets June Cut. Will The Fed Be There?

Surprisingly hot inflation readings suggests the U.S. Federal Reserve may be a laggard.

Investors Get a Reminder That India Makes Sudden Moves Too

Foreign investors have increasingly shifted their investments to India from China in recent years, but a recent clampdown on one of its biggest financial technology companies has rattled some nerves.

Israel Sending Delegation to Washington to Discuss U.S. Concerns Over Rafah Invasion

Biden warned Israel's prime minister against an offensive in the city of Rafah. The planned military operation in southern Gaza would potentially put over a million civilians at risk.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-24 2115ET