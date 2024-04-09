Treasury Yields Hit 2024 Highs

Benchmark Treasurys rose to their highest yields since November and stocks were little changed as investors awaited fresh inflation data.

U.S. Set for Job Gains Ahead, Conference Board Says

The Conference Board's employment trends index ticked up to 112.84 in March from a downwardly revised 111.85 in February.

Gold Hits New High as Central Banks Ramp Up Purchases

Gold closed at another record high, with momentum chiefly driven by central bank purchases.

The Fed's Rate Cut Plans Are In Doubt. Inflation Data Won't Bring Certainty.

The Federal Reserve has been emphasizing data dependence, but the data have sent mixed signals. Cue March CPI.

Dollar May Stay Stronger for Longer

The dollar had been widely expected to weaken this year as the Federal Reserve starts to cut interest rates, but rate-cut expectations have been trimmed back sharply while U.S. elections and geopolitical uncertainty could also lift the currency.

Jamie Dimon Warns U.S. Might Face Interest-Rate Spike

The head of JPMorgan Chase questioned the "soft landing" talk but said his bank is ready no matter what.

Why Investors Should Go Big This Earnings Season

While investors are upbeat about profits overall, high interest rates are a risk. Bigger companies could be best placed to ride them out.

Australian Consumers in An Extended Slump as Inflation Expectations Rise

Australian consumer confidence remains in an extended slump, but more worrying is that inflation expectations are also nudging higher, something that will surely alarm the Reserve Bank of Australia.

German Industrial Output Beats Expectations

Germany's industrial production rose 2.1% in February, helped by a recovery in the construction and car industries.

Yellen's Tough Message to China on Exports Tests Fragile Detente

The Treasury secretary used a trip to Beijing to warn her counterparts against China's export practices.

04-08-24 2115ET