The Federal Reserve's policymakers will announce a monetary policy decision on Wednesday, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the January jobs report on Friday.

Plummeting Inflation Raises New Risk for Fed: Rising Real Interest Rates

If inflation has sustainably returned to the Fed's 2% target, then nominal rates adjusted for inflation have risen and might be restricting economic activity too much.

The S&P 500 Rallied to Records on the Back of Just One Sector

Tech stocks keep climbing, while the other 10 sectors of the index are trading an average of 15% below their all-time highs.

Brutal Winter Across America Is Keeping the Housing Market on Ice

Even as mortgage rates drop, storms and subzero temperatures have kept a lot of potential buyers on the sideline.

Banker Bonuses Are Down Again-but It Stings This Time

Wall Streeters hoped their payouts would bounce back this season to supersize levels. They haven't.

High Interest Rates Crushed Startup Investment. Here Is What Could Revive It.

Expected interest-rate cuts could boost startup investment and help reopen the IPO market.

Singapore Central Bank Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged

The Monetary Authority of Singapore left its monetary policy unchanged for a third straight review and said it expects Singapore's economic prospects to continue improving this year.

Houthi Attacks Disrupt Shipping, Draw U.S. Into Direct Conflict

Audacious attacks on shipping and military vessels by Yemen's Houthi rebels have elevated them within the constellation of Arab militias including Hamas and Hezbollah that are backed by Tehran and hostile to the U.S. and Israel.

Why More Chinese Workers Are Settling for Less Pay

Dwindling opportunities and weaker wage growth have left many people worse off than during China's boom years.

Eager for Economic Wins, Biden to Announce Billions for Advanced Chips

Industry, lawmakers worry semiconductor production could take years because of negotiations, permitting issues and worker shortages.

