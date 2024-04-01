China's Recovery Picks Up as Stimulus Measures Sink In

China's sprawling manufacturing sector returned to expansion in March after five months of decline, adding to signs of a stabilizing economy as recent stimulus measures start to kick in.

Bank of Japan Tankan Survey Shows Mixed Results Amid Rate-Hike Speculation

Sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers worsened for the first time in four quarters, but the survey also sent some positive signals amid speculation over the central bank's next move.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds

U.S. monthly jobs data return to the spotlight as investors expect the Federal Reserve will lower rates over coming months, while in Europe investors will focus on German inflation figures.

Wealth Management Is a Risky Gold Rush for Banks

Catering to the rich offers high returns and room for growth, but it is not for every big lender.

Inflation Victory Is Proving Elusive, Challenging Central Banks and Markets

In the U.S. and Europe, underlying inflation has stopped falling or edged higher recently, weakening the case for rate cuts.

Venture Firms Helped Unleash AI To the World. Now They Are Using it Themselves

While venture firms have long tinkered with using AI internally, the emergence of more advanced and generative AI has supercharged what investors say they can do.

Fed's Favored Inflation Gauge Rose to 2.5% in February

The overall personal-consumption expenditures price index rose in line with economists' expectations for February.

Kansas City Fed Services Activity Index Rises at Slower Pace in March

The Tenth District Services Survey's composite index came in at 7 in March, down from 12 in February and up from minus 2 in January.

Gold Is Rallying. It Isn't About Inflation This Time.

The metal serves as a hedge against fear itself, making it an appealing asset for our times.

U.S. trade in goods deficit widens to highest level in ten months in February

The numbers: The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened 1.5% to $91.8 billion in February, according to the Commerce Department's advanced estimate released Friday. Economists polled by Econoday were looking for the deficit to widen slightly to a $90.6 billion deficit.

