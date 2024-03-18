The Fed's Challenge: Has It Hit the Brakes Hard Enough?

A resilient economy weakens the argument that monetary policy is too tight, but that could soon change.

Trump Economic Advisers Float Three Names for Fed Chair

Arthur Laffer, Kevin Hassett and Kevin Warsh are on the shortlist presented to Trump during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

Week Ahead: Fed, BOJ Decisions the Highlight of a Central-Bank Meeting Spree

The Federal Reserve's policy decision and the BOJ's decision regarding negative interest rates are among the important global events likely to affect FX and bond markets this week.

Stock market to face reality check when Fed updates its interest-rate forecasts

Investors will be watching the Federal Reserve's forecasts to see if policy makers still see scope to deliver the equivalent of three quarter-point rate cuts in 2024.

America's Office Fire Sale Has Barely Begun

Only 3.5% of offices sold last year came from a distressed seller, thanks to optimism and forgiving lenders.

Suspense Builds for Fed as Growth Downshifts and Inflation Lingers

Recent data call into question the chances of Fed rate cuts this summer.

Investors Get a Reminder That India Makes Sudden Moves Too

Foreign investors have increasingly shifted their investments to India from China in recent years, but a recent clampdown on one of its biggest financial technology companies has rattled some nerves.

How China Could Swamp India's Chip Ambitions

India is making a play for the semiconductor space-but fallout from U.S.-China tensions, and China's deep pockets, could get in the way.

How I Got Hooked on the Hottest Trade in Markets-and Bagged a 2,000% Return

A WSJ reporter tried her hand at trading the explosive short-dated options bets that have made financial markets riskier than ever.

Ukraine's Victories Over Russia's Black Sea Fleet Reopen Vital Grain Corridor

Ukrainian naval drones have put swaths of the Black Sea all but off limits to the Russian Navy and allowed Ukraine to increase grain exports close to prewar levels.

