Stocks Recover After Inflation Fears Roil Markets

Big-tech and small-cap shares advanced while the bond selloff halted.

Fed's Barr says banking system is strong despite New York Community Bancorp's woes

The recent troubles at New York Community Bancorp Inc. are not a sign of systemic problems in the U.S. banking system, a top Federal Reserve official said Wednesday.

Fed's Goolsbee says some high monthly inflation readings won't knock his confidence

Inflation has been so well behaved that some high readings won't change the picture, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said Wednesday.

Japan Economy Shrinks Unexpectedly in Final Quarter of 2023

Japan became the world's fourth-largest economy after a weak end to 2023.

Australia's Unemployment Rate Accelerated in January

Australia's unemployment rate rose to its highest level since early 2022 in January, with only 500 jobs created over the month, stoking a case for interest rates to be cut later this year.

Singapore's Economic Growth Slowed in 2023

Singapore's economy grew at a faster pace in the fourth quarter of 2023, but full-year growth slowed as the manufacturing sector contracted.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rise by 12 Million Barrels in Week Ended Feb. 9

U.S. crude oil inventories rose sharply last week as refineries reduced their capacity use

Financial Firms Expect Big Changes from European Cyber Rules

Smaller technology suppliers in particular will likely find it difficult to comply with the new legislation.

The China Conundrum Facing Wall Street Banks

Bankers have to answer a lot of tricky questions. Defining a Chinese company is one of the hardest.

Mortgage demand falls as rates rise across the board

Mortgage applications fell 2.3% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.87%.

