Tech Stocks Lead U.S. Indexes Lower

Shares fall for Apple and Alphabet. Investors wait for a key inflation gauge.

BOJ Board Member Calls for Discussion of Possible Exit From Monetary Easing

Bank of Japan policy board member Hajime Takata said the central bank should start discussing details of a possible exit from its ultra-easy monetary policy.

Lawmakers Reach Deal to Avert Partial Government Shutdown This Weekend

Some agencies will run out of funding if Congress doesn't act in coming days.

Audit Deficiencies by Accounting Giants Grew in Latest Inspections, U.S. Regulator Says

The U.S. units of EY, Deloitte and PwC had an average 24% deficiency rate in their 2021 audits of public-company financials, up from 13%, according to the PCAOB's most recent data.

Analysis: U.S. Monetary Policy Gets Cloudier as Biden, Trump Showdown Approaches

Surprising economic data has already scrambled forecasts and investors' bets about when the Fed will start to cut interest rates.

Bank of Mexico Lowers 2024 Economic Growth Forecast

The Bank of Mexico lowered its economic growth forecast for this year after a weaker than expected fourth quarter, while still projecting activity to be fueled by election-year government spending.

Bitcoin tops $64,000 briefly as rally continues ahead of halving event

Bitcoin is trading at levels not seen since late 2021 as a bullish run for the No. 1 cryptocurrency continues.

Fed's Williams said he's 'very focused' on getting inflation back to target

"While we've seen great progress toward achieving our goals, the journey is not yet over, and I am very focused on making sure we complete this mission successfully."

Fed's Collins wants to see inflation cool in more categories before supporting rate cuts

Collins said she saw signs of slowing demand in the economy, which she said was welcome to reduce price pressures. But there is a lot of uncertainty about when and how much, growth is likely to slow.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rose by 4.2 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 4.2 million barrels last week, surpassing estimates for a rise of 1.5 million barrels.

