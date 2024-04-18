Home Sales in March Had Biggest Decline in 16 Months

Sales of previously owned homes decreased 4.3% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.19 million, the biggest percentage decline on a monthly basis since November 2022.

Dow Higher With TSMC Earnings in Focus

U.S. stock markets were mixed in early trading as Investors digested the latest results from TSMC.

Jobless claims flat at 212,000 and still show no sign of rising layoffs

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week was unchanged at 212,000, reflecting a surprisingly resilient labor market in which layoffs and unemployment are very low.

Fed's Williams says he doesn't feel 'urgency' to cut rates

The Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rate is in a "good place," moving inflation down, and there is no need to rush to push it lower, New York Fed President John Williams said Thursday.

Leading index for U.S. economy retreats again after first increase in two years

The leading indicators for the U.S. economy fell in March, just a month after posting the first increase in two years, but there's little sign that growth is slackening.

Philly Fed factory gauge jumps to highest level in two years in April

The Philadelphia Fed said Thursday its gauge of regional business activity jumped to 15.5 in April, from 3.2 in the prior month.

Companies Belly Up to Cash Buffet, in Five Charts

With high rates beckoning, the dash to money-market funds and other high-yielding accounts is expected to continue-even if the Fed cuts rates, advisers say.

China Reports Steady Youth Unemployment

China's youth unemployment rate remained steady in March, another tentative sign that the world's second-largest economy could be stabilizing.

EU Car Sales Record Biggest Drop in 16 Months

Registrations of new cars in the European Union fell 5.2% on year in March, the largest monthly drop since November 2022, and in line with a trend of softening demand.

Pension Funds Are Pulling Hundreds of Billions From Stocks

Stock portfolios at large pension funds had a blockbuster run. Now, managers are cashing out and shifting money into bonds.

