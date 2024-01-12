China's Consumer Prices Fell for a Third Straight Month in December
China's consumer prices fell for a third straight month in December, suggesting continued weak domestic demand despite Beijing's recent efforts to juice up economic growth.
U.S.-Led Coalition Launches Strikes on Multiple Houthi Rebel Targets in Yemen
Yemeni rebel group defied ultimatum to halt attacks on ships in Red Sea.
Stocks Finish Roughly Flat After Inflation Data
The major indexes are still on track to post gains for the week.
China Exports Rose for Second Straight Month in December
China's exports beat expectations in December, rising for a second straight month and suggesting improved global appetite for Chinese goods.
Inflation Edged Up in December After Rapid Cooling Most of 2023
Inflation picked up to 3.4% in December, after a rapid cooling through most of last year.
Fed's Mester says March is probably too early for rate cut
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Thursday threw cold water on market expectations of an interest rate cut as soon as March.
Bitcoin ETFs Get Off to a Monster Start, Despite Resistance on Wall Street
Vanguard won't offer spot bitcoin funds on its platform, highlighting concerns about their suitability for individual investors.
U.S. budget deficit swells to $129 billion in December
The U.S. federal budget deficit widened to $129 billion in December, up from $85 billion in the same month last year, the Treasury Department said Thursday.
Argentina's Inflation Surges After New President Cuts Subsidies
Javier Milei is attempting to fix the poor economy he inherited with pro-market shock therapy.
