Broad Stock Advance Lifts S&P 500 to Record

Weakness in large tech stocks is offset by gains across sectors.

Canada Warned Skilled-Trades Shortage Poses Headwind to Home Building

Canada's finance department late last year was told that apprenticeships for skilled trades fell to a decade-plus low.

No inflation help here: Import prices show biggest increase in almost two years

The cost of imported goods jumped 0.8% in January, marking the first increase since last fall and the biggest rise in almost two years.

China Revives Socialist Ideas to Fix Its Real-Estate Crisis

Xi Jinping aims to put the state back in charge of the crumbling property market, part of a push to rein in the private sector.

Two regional Fed factory gauges rebound in February

The numbers: The New York Both the Philadelphia Fed and the New York Fed's Empire State manufacturing gauges rebounded in February, according to new data released Thursday.

U.S. industrial output remains soft in January

Industrial production fell 0.1% in January, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. Manufacturing alone fell 0.5% after a 0.1% gain in the prior month.

Singapore's Non-Oil Domestic Exports Returned to Growth in January

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports returned to growth in January, helped by favorable base effects and higher shipments of electronics and non-electronics.

Australia Remains a 'Tough' Place to Reinsure

Natural catastrophe losses would have to shrink in Australia for some time before global reinsurers start seeing the country as a safe haven again, said QBE Chief Executive Andrew Horton.

World's Major Economies Fall Behind U.S.

Shrinking economies in the U.K. and Japan echo similarly weak conditions in much of continental Europe and China.

Jobless claims fall to one-month low of 212,000. Layoffs still small.

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits in early February fell to a one-month low of 212,000 indicating layoffs remain low nationwide despite sharp job cuts at some big businesses such as UPS.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-24 2315ET