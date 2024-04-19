Treasury Yields Rise, S&P 500 Extends April Slide

Stocks mostly slumped Thursday as investors digested a range of corporate earnings including a better-than-expected report from Alaska Air.

Japan Inflation Records Two Years Above BOJ's Target as Meeting Looms

Japan's consumer inflation has stayed above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for two years, government data confirmed Friday, amid speculation over further interest-rate increases.

S&P Cuts Israel's Credit Ratings on Geopolitical Concerns

S&P Global Ratings lowered its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Israel to A-plus from AA-minus, citing geopolitical risks.

Wall Street Steered Billions to Blacklisted Chinese Companies, House Probe Finds

The investigation focused on BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, and MSCI, a major compiler of stock indexes. Both firms say they violated no laws.

Housing Market Slumps as Mortgage Rates Top 7%

Existing home sales in March posted their biggest monthly drop in more than a year, buffeted by mortgage rates that rose again.

Jobless claims flat at 212,000 and still show no sign of rising layoffs

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week was unchanged at 212,000, reflecting a surprisingly resilient labor market in which layoffs and unemployment are very low.

Fed's Williams says he doesn't feel 'urgency' to cut rates

The Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rate is in a "good place," moving inflation down, and there is no need to rush to push it lower, New York Fed President John Williams said Thursday.

June Fed rate-hike risk looms as U.S. labor market stays strong

The once-unthinkable scenario of no interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024 is now giving way to another possibility: a slight chance of a quarter-point rate hike by June.

Leading index for U.S. economy retreats again after first increase in two years

The leading indicators for the U.S. economy fell in March, just a month after posting the first increase in two years, but there's little sign that growth is slackening.

Pension Funds Are Pulling Hundreds of Billions From Stocks

Stock portfolios at large pension funds had a blockbuster run. Now, managers are cashing out and shifting money into bonds.

