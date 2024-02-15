Stocks Recover After Inflation Fears Roil Markets

Big-tech and small-cap shares advanced while the bond selloff halted.

U.K. Falls Into Recession as World's Major Economies Lag U.S.

The U.K. followed Japan into recession at the end of last year, contrasting with a buoyant U.S. economy and leaving the Bank of England with a tough call as it decides when to start easing monetary policy.

Japan Economy Shrinks Unexpectedly in Final Quarter of 2023

Japan became the world's fourth-largest economy after a weak end to 2023.

South Korea Prepares $57 Billion Package to Boost Corporate Investment

South Korea has prepared a $57 billion aid package for companies to boost investment in high-tech industries and ease the burden of high borrowing costs.

Philippine Central Bank Stands Pat on Rates

The Philippine central bank left its benchmark rates unchanged, saying that inflation risks have diminished but still merit caution.

Australia's Unemployment Rate Accelerated in January

Australia's unemployment rate rose to its highest level since early 2022 in January, with only 500 jobs created over the month, stoking a case for interest rates to be cut later this year.

Singapore's Economy Slowed in 2023 But Modest Recovery Seen Ahead

Singapore's economy slowed last year, growing less than initially thought as manufacturing contracted and trade tumbled, but many economists still bet on a modest recovery in 2024.

Financial Firms Expect Big Changes from European Cyber Rules

Smaller technology suppliers in particular will likely find it difficult to comply with the new legislation.

Fed's Barr says banking system is strong despite New York Community Bancorp's woes

The recent troubles at New York Community Bancorp Inc. are not a sign of systemic problems in the U.S. banking system, a top Federal Reserve official said Wednesday.

Fed's Goolsbee says some high monthly inflation readings won't knock his confidence

Inflation has been so well behaved that some high readings won't change the picture, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said Wednesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-24 0315ET