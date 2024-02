U.S. Shoppers Cut Back in January

U.S. retail sales posted a larger-than-expected 0.8% loss after a strong round of holiday shopping in December.

No inflation help here: Import prices show biggest increase in almost two years

The cost of imported goods jumped 0.8% in January, marking the first increase since last fall and the biggest rise in almost two years.

World's Major Economies Fall Behind U.S.

Shrinking economies in the U.K. and Japan echo similarly weak conditions in much of continental Europe and China.

Dow Rises, Nasdaq Slips After Weaker-Than-Expected Retail Data

Stocks were mixed, while Treasury yields were lower, after new data showed a decline in retail sales last month.

Canada Warned Skilled-Trades Shortage Poses Headwind to Home Building

Canada's finance department late last year was told that apprenticeships for skilled trades fell to a decade-plus low.

Two regional Fed factory gauges rebound in February

The numbers: The New York Both the Philadelphia Fed and the New York Fed's Empire State manufacturing gauges rebounded in February, according to new data released Thursday.

Jobless claims fall to one-month low of 212,000. Layoffs still small.

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits in early February fell to a one-month low of 212,000 indicating layoffs remain low nationwide despite sharp job cuts at some big businesses such as UPS.

U.S. industrial output remains soft in January

Industrial production fell 0.1% in January, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. Manufacturing alone fell 0.5% after a 0.1% gain in the prior month.

Biden Adviser Says Soft Landing Helped by Public-Spending Boost

Inflation decline should boost the investment climate, says economic adviser Lael Brainard.

China Revives Socialist Ideas to Fix Its Real-Estate Crisis

Xi Jinping aims to put the state back in charge of the crumbling property market, part of a push to rein in the private sector.

