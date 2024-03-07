OECD Government Borrowing Expected to Hit Record This Year

Total borrowing by governments in rich countries is set to hit a record high of $15.8 trillion this year, with the cost of making interest payments rising over coming years as bonds issued before the inflation surge mature.

ECB Expected to Hold Rates. Like the Fed, a June Cut Is Possible.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in January that interest-rate reductions might be considered in the summer.

German Factory Orders Tumble

Orders at German manufacturers fell 11.3% in January, almost double the expected drop, and offsetting much of the uptick in the previous month.

Fed's Kashkari says it's possible he pencils in only one interest-rate cut this year

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday that he had penciled in two interest rate cuts in 2024 during the central bank's last forecasting round in December, but added he may reduce the number of cuts he see at the Fed's next meeting in two weeks.

China's Exports Rise, Cheering Beijing-and Foreshadowing a Backlash

A jump in outbound shipments during the opening months of the year comes amid rising calls in the West for tariffs on Chinese-made autos.

BOJ Pledges to Keep Buying JGBs Even if Yield-Curve Control Scrapped

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said the central bank will continue buying government bonds even if it ends its control over the yield curve.

Japan Auto Stocks Fall Sharply as Yen Rebounds to One-Month High

Japanese auto stocks fell sharply as the yen rebounded to a one-month high due to growing expectations that the Bank of Japan could shift away from its ultralow interest rate policy.

Australia Will Avoid Recession Thanks to Gen X, BlackRock Says

Australia's commodity-rich economy is on track for a soft landing, despite an alarming slowdown over the last year, supported by household savings and an injection of pension funds as members of Generation X join baby boomers in retirement, asset manager BlackRock says.

Malaysia Central Bank Stands Pat, as Expected

Malaysia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged as widely expected, saying its monetary policy stance remains supportive of the economy.

China Intensifies Push to 'Delete America' From Its Technology

A directive known as Document 79 ramps up Beijing's effort to replace U.S. tech with homegrown alternatives.

