What's Wrong With the Economy? It's You, Not the Data

Many Americans believe that the economy and their finances are worse than they really are.

Oil, gold and the dollar are surging. Here's why that could derail the Fed's rate-cut outlook.

A global economic recovery is fueling a blistering commodities rally in 2024 - threatening to derail the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation and potentially clouding its path to cutting interest rates by mid-year, according to market strategists.

Eurozone Activity Begins to Recover PMIs Show

The eurozone's private-sector activity returned to growth last month, according to a revised purchasing managers' survey, pointing the way to recovery from stagnation in the wider economy.

U.K. Businesses See Wage Rises Slowing, Survey Shows

U.K. businesses expect wages to rise at a slower pace over the coming 12 months, a finding that will help reassure policy makers at the Bank of England that inflation has been tamed.

The British Are Coming for Your White-Collar Job

American businesses are sending all types of work across the Atlantic, drawn by depressed U.K. salaries, tax incentives and a weak currency.

Joshua Tree Was California's Hottest Housing Market. What Happened?

The desert communities surrounding the national park saw home-buyer demand explode during the pandemic. Now it's coming back down to earth.

Powell Still Sees Room for Fed to Cut Rates This Year

The Fed chair said stronger-than-anticipated economic activity hasn't changed the Fed's expectation that declining inflation will allow for rate cuts.

Strong Australian Services Sector Growth A Headache For RBA

Activity in Australia's services sector remains upbeat, something that is sure to alarm the Reserve Bank of Australia, which remains engaged in a fight to cool inflation pressures.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Triggers Extensive, Costly Logistics Diversions

Car carriers are shifting to new ports as several container lines push added transport expenses to customers.

Gold Shows 'Unprecedented Strength' in Record Rally

The precious metal has dodged recent declines in the stock market. Does the rally still have legs?

