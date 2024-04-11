Fed Rate Cuts Are Now a Matter of If, Not Just When

U.S. central bank officials started the year with the wind seemingly at their backs. No more.

Asia to Keep Growing Despite China Slowdown, ADB Says

Asia's economic expansion is expected to remain healthy this year despite a slowdown in China and uncertainty abroad, the Asian Development Bank said as it revised up forecasts for the region.

China Struggles to Kick Deflationary Concerns

A manufacturing-led recovery has sparked trade frictions abroad, but weak price growth shows consumption lags behind at home.

Glynn's Take: RBA's Caution Continues to Pay off as Fed Script Is Rewritten

The Reserve Bank of Australia's caution about moving the policy needle too close to neutral continues to pay big dividends, with the U.S. interest rate outlook now flipped entirely from where it started the year.

ECB Expected to Hold Interest Rates. It's Now More Likely to Cut in June Than the Fed.

Inflation in the 20-nation euro area slipped to 2.4% in March, within a whisker of the 2% target. The European Central Bank will announce its decision on Thursday.

U.S. Warns of Imminent Attack on Israeli Assets by Iran or Proxies

The top American military commander for the Middle East is expected to leave this week for the region.

Biden, Japan's Kishida Push for Closer Ties to Counter China

The leaders aim to improve military coordination amid worries about North Korea's nuclear program and China's influence efforts in Pacific.

Hotter inflation means the stock-market rally faces a critical test as earnings season begins

Investors are abandoning bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates three times in 2024, removing a critical safety net for stocks.

Hot Inflation Report Derails Case for June Rate Cut

Consumer prices rose 3.5% in March from a year earlier, and underlying price pressures remained strong.

Fed Prepares Slower Pace of Runoff for $7.4 Trillion Portfolio 'Fairly Soon'

Officials have been allowing $60 billion in Treasurys to mature every month, but could lower that amount.

