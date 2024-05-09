U.K. Can Expect Two Rate Cuts This Year, NIESR Says

The Bank of England will likely make its first move in August, despite a weak outlook for economic growth.

China Exports Return to Growth, But Risks Remain

China's exports swung back to growth in April after a short-lived drop in March, continuing to prove a driver for the world's second-largest economy as it struggles to revive domestic demand.

BOJ Becoming More Concerned About Effects of Weaker Yen

The Bank of Japan's board is becoming more concerned about the inflation outlook as a sharply weaker yen threatens to drive up import prices.

Malaysia Central Bank Holds Rates Steady, as Widely Expected

Malaysia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged again, extending its policy pause to a year as it keeps a watchful eye on growth and inflation.

Fed's Collins says she's not surprised by unwelcome inflation data

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said Wednesday that she wasn't surprised by the unwelcome news on inflation given the rapid progress seen last year, but she added that the economy needs to slow more in order to cool price pressures in the coming months.

Australian Government Walks Fine Budget Line With RBA Primed to Hike

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver the government's 2024-2025 federal budget next Tuesday amid concerns that strong revenue growth will tempt him toward a jump in spending, stoking the case for higher interest rates.

America's Cash for Clunkers Is Back-in China

Some economists believe incentives for people to trade in old machinery could flood the world with more exports.

Platinum Market Faces Largest Shortfall in Supply For a Decade

Primary supply of platinum, or the supply directly from producers, is expected to decline by 2% on-year to around 5.68 million troy ounces, while demand is expected to remain firm across all sectors, according to a new report by Johnson Matthey.

Blackstone Stock Punished Amid Breit, Economic Concerns

The private equity firm has underperformed in 2024.

Lenders Are Seeing a Bottom for Consumers

The anticipated return to normal for credit trends may bode well for spending.

