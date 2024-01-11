Stocks Finish Roughly Flat After Inflation Data

The major indexes are still on track to post gains for the week.

Inflation Edged Up in December After Rapid Cooling Most of 2023

Inflation picked up to 3.4% in December, after a rapid cooling through most of last year.

Fed's Mester says March is probably too early for rate cut

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Thursday threw cold water on market expectations of an interest rate cut as soon as March.

Vanguard Won't Offer Spot Bitcoin ETFs on Its Platform

Despite some resistance from Wall Street brokerages, first-day trading volumes have been relatively robust.

U.S. budget deficit swells to $129 billion in December

The U.S. federal budget deficit widened to $129 billion in December, up from $85 billion in the same month last year, the Treasury Department said Thursday.

Middle East Braces for U.S. Strikes on Houthis

Yemeni rebel group defied ultimatum to halt attacks on ships in Red Sea.

Video: Why Inflation Is Rising Again

Watch as WSJ's Dion Rabouin breaks down the December CPI report.

Argentina's Inflation Surges After New President Cuts Subsidies

Javier Milei is attempting to fix the poor economy he inherited with pro-market shock therapy.

Bank Earnings Season Is About to Start. Here's What to Expect.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America are set to report their fourth-quarter results on Friday.

U.S. jobless claims drop to lowest level since October

First-time unemployment-benefits claims drop by 1,000 to 202,000. Economist forecast called for 210,000 new jobless claims.

