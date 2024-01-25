What to Watch in the GDP Report: How 2023 Defied Recession Fear

Forecasters estimate the U.S. economy grew 2.6% over the past year due to strong consumer spending and hiring.

The Fed Risks Getting Caught Up in Politics, Whatever It Does

Investors are debating the timing and scale of interest rate cuts this election year.

Chinese Investors Are Pouring Into the U.S., Japan

The nation's individual investors are desperate to shift their money out of the country-and they are willing to pay a big premium to do so.

SEC Wants Some Banks to Disclose More on Commercial Real-Estate Exposure

The Securities and Exchange Commission is questioning some community and regional banks about their exposure to commercial real estate in their loan portfolios, as potential losses on the loans could spur them to further cut lending.

China's RRR Cut Doesn't Solve Long-Term Economic Concerns

The timing and scale of the People's Bank of China's policy easing may have surprised investors and given stock markets a much-needed lift, but it does little to resolve long-term economic concerns.

ECB Plays Down Rate Cuts. Like the Fed, It's Expected to Pause.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that, while the key interest rate has probably peaked, a reduction could be months away.

The Economy Is Full of Surprises. GDP Could Do It Again.

Economists surveyed by FactSet estimate the U.S. economy grew by 1.5% in the fourth quarter.

German Business Remains in the Doldrums

Germany's Ifo business-climate index fell further in January, offering more proof that the eurozone's most important economy is stuck in a rut.

Norges Bank Holds Key Rate

Norway's central bank kept its key policy rate on hold at 4.5% and said it would likely stay at that level for some time as high wage growth and last year's krone depreciation would probably prevent a quick fall in inflation.

Australian IPOs Slumped in 2023, Outlook Remains Subdued

The Australian pipeline for initial public offerings remains subdued after a slump in 2023, as businesses wait for more clarity on interest rates and economic conditions before listing.

