Nvidia Shares Electrify Markets Around the Globe

The S&P 500, Stoxx Europe 600 and Nikkei all notched new highs.

Fed's Harker: Don't look for any interest-rate cuts 'right now and right away'

The Federal Reserve is getting close to cutting interest rates but a move in the near-term is unlikely, said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Thursday.

Fed's Cook wants 'greater confidence' inflation is slowing before backing interest-rate cuts

Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook said inflation has slowed faster than expected, but central bank officials need "greater confidence" that price pressures are returning to low pre-pandemic norms before cutting interest rates.

Fed's Jefferson says he expects rate cuts 'later this year'

The No. 2 official at the Federal Reserve said Thursday that he thinks the central bank can begin to cut interest rates in 2024.

Home Sales Rebound After Last Year's Sharp Decline

Sales rose 3.1% in January from the previous month, reaching the highest level since August, following a drop in mortgage rates since October.

Economy grew steadily in February, S&P finds, led by U.S. manufacturers

The U.S. economy expanded at an above-average speed in February, a pair of S&P Global business surveys found, and gave little indication of trouble ahead.

Canada Retail Sales Rise 0.9% in December But Fall in January

An advance estimate of retail sales receipts indicates sales fell 0.4% last month, Statistics Canada said, compared sales in December climbing 0.9% to a seasonally adjusted 67.30 billion Canadian dollars.

Jobless claims fall to 5-week low of 201,000, showing labor-market muscle

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits in mid-February fell to a five-week low of 201,000 and signaled the U.S. labor market is still going strong.

Home Prices Rise at Fastest Pace Since October 2022

Watch as WSJ's Dion Rabouin discusses the January data from the National Association of Realtors to see how the real-estate market started 2024.

Bank of Mexico Leans Cautiously Toward Rate Cuts, Minutes Suggest

The Bank of Mexico appeared to be moving closer to a monetary easing cycle at its meeting earlier this month, one that would be gradual and cautious given continuing inflation risks, minutes of the meeting showed Thursday.

