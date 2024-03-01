Nasdaq Closes at Record High

Tech-heavy index sets record for first time in more than two years.

Fed's Favorite Inflation Gauge Shows Price Rises Accelerated in January

The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.3% from December, the Commerce Department said, in line economists' expectations. The closely watched core index rose 0.4%, also as expected.

One Says 2.4%, Another Says 3.1%. Which Inflation Metric Is Right?

The Labor Department's measure makes headlines. The Commerce Department's measure, released Thursday, is what the Federal Reserve actually watches.

Australian Manufacturing Downturns Returns in February

Demand for labor across manufacturing has also moved into contractionary territory over the last four months with demand for labor weakening over the past six months, according to the report.

Jobless claims tick up in latest week

Initial jobless claims rose by 13,00o to 215,000 in the week ended Feb. 24, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Chinese Automakers Pose National-Security Threat, Biden Says

President Biden warned that connected vehicles could collect sensitive data for foreign governments, posing a national-security risk.

Pending home sales post biggest drop in five months as mortgage rates rise

U.S. pending home sales fell 4.9% in January, the National Association of Realtors said on Thursday.

House Passes Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

Speaker Mike Johnson relied heavily on Democratic support to approve the legislation, which now heads to the Senate.

Canada GDP Rebounds in 4Q With 1% Growth

The growth was stronger than the 0.8% advance economists were expecting and marked a recovery from a 0.5% contraction in the third quarter.

