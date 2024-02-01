Bank of England Holds Rates, Signals Cut This Year

The U.K. central bank's move followed a similar pivot by the Fed, which signaled it was thinking about when to lower interest rates but hinted a cut wasn't imminent.

Jobless claims climb to nearly 3-month high of 224,000, Layoffs creeping higher?

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment at the end of January rose to a nearly three-month high of 224,000, possibly a sign of some softening in what's been an incredibly strong labor market.

Productivity rises rapidly again in good sign for U.S. economy

The productivity of American businesses and their workers rose in the fourth quarter at 2.7% pace compared to a year earlier, possibly a sign the U.S. economy could grow faster than expected even as inflation slows.

S&P 500 futures bounce after two-day sell-off as Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings loom

U.S. stock index futures rose early Thursday following the market's worst two-day decline since October as investors anticipated earnings from three megacap technology companies: Apple, Amazon.com and Meta Platforms.

What's the Right Interest Rate for the Fed Anyway?

Standard models watched by economists at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere suggest that interest rates should now be lower.

Beijing Pledges More Fiscal Support as Economy Stumbles

China promised more proactive government spending this year, as Beijing doubles down on boosting the economy amid a deepening property slump, while wary economists say bolder moves are needed to rejuvenate growth.

China Caixin PMI Signals Steady Manufacturing Sector Growth

A private gauge of China's factory activity showed steady expansion in the sector in January, contrasting with the official index, which remained mired in contractionary territory.

Glynn's Take: Australian Government Bond Rally Could Fizzle

Australian government bonds have rallied strongly since news that inflation undershot all expectations, but there's a looming risk that bond prices could pull back sharply next week when the central bank's board meets.

Southeast Asia Manufacturers Make Tentatively Encouraging Start to Year

Southeast Asian manufacturers seem to have started the year on firmer footing, with a gauge of activity in the region showing growth for the first time in five months.

One of America's Hottest Commodities Is Probably in Your Trash

Demand for old corrugated boxes is rising thanks to new cardboard mills fed with recycled fiber.

