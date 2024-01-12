China's Consumer Prices Fell for a Third Straight Month in December

China's consumer prices fell for a third straight month in December, suggesting continued weak domestic demand despite Beijing's recent efforts to juice up economic growth.

U.S.-Led Coalition Launches Strikes on Multiple Houthi Rebel Targets in Yemen

Yemeni rebel group defied ultimatum to halt attacks on ships in Red Sea.

Stocks Finish Roughly Flat After Inflation Data

The major indexes are still on track to post gains for the week.

Inflation Edged Up in December After Rapid Cooling Most of 2023

Inflation picked up to 3.4% in December, after a rapid cooling through most of last year.

Fed's Mester says March is probably too early for rate cut

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Thursday threw cold water on market expectations of an interest rate cut as soon as March.

Bitcoin ETFs Get Off to a Monster Start, Despite Resistance on Wall Street

Vanguard won't offer spot bitcoin funds on its platform, highlighting concerns about their suitability for individual investors.

U.S. budget deficit swells to $129 billion in December

The U.S. federal budget deficit widened to $129 billion in December, up from $85 billion in the same month last year, the Treasury Department said Thursday.

Video: Why Inflation Is Rising Again

Watch as WSJ's Dion Rabouin breaks down the December CPI report.

Argentina's Inflation Surges After New President Cuts Subsidies

Javier Milei is attempting to fix the poor economy he inherited with pro-market shock therapy.

Bank Earnings Season Is About to Start. Here's What to Expect.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America are set to report their fourth-quarter results on Friday.

