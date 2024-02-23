Nvidia Shares Electrify Markets Around the Globe

The S&P 500, Stoxx Europe 600 and Nikkei all notched new highs.

Fed's Cook wants 'greater confidence' inflation is slowing before backing interest-rate cuts

Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook said inflation has slowed faster than expected, but central bank officials need "greater confidence" that price pressures are returning to low pre-pandemic norms before cutting interest rates.

Fed's Harker: Don't look for any interest-rate cuts 'right now and right away'

The Federal Reserve is getting close to cutting interest rates but a move in the near-term is unlikely, said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Thursday.

Fed's Jefferson says he expects rate cuts 'later this year'

The No. 2 official at the Federal Reserve said Thursday that he thinks the central bank can begin to cut interest rates in 2024.

Wall Street is bracing for more strong U.S. economic and inflation data next week

Another round of robust U.S. data is set to arrive next week, raising questions in the financial market about whether the economy can continue to avoid buckling under the weight of the highest interest rates in over two decades.

Nvidia makes Wall Street history as stock surge adds $277 billion in market cap

Nvidia's stock popped 16% Thursday to spur the biggest one-day gain in market capitalization by any U.S. company.

Bank of Mexico Leans Cautiously Toward Rate Cuts, Minutes Suggest

The Bank of Mexico appeared to be moving closer to a monetary easing cycle at its meeting earlier this month, one that would be gradual and cautious given continuing inflation risks, minutes of the meeting showed Thursday.

Home Sales Rebound After Last Year's Sharp Decline

Sales rose 3.1% in January from the previous month, reaching the highest level since August, following a drop in mortgage rates since October.

Economy grew steadily in February, S&P finds, led by U.S. manufacturers

The U.S. economy expanded at an above-average speed in February, a pair of S&P Global business surveys found, and gave little indication of trouble ahead.

Canada Retail Sales Rise 0.9% in December But Fall in January

An advance estimate of retail sales receipts indicates sales fell 0.4% last month, Statistics Canada said, compared sales in December climbing 0.9% to a seasonally adjusted 67.30 billion Canadian dollars.

