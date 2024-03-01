China PMI Gauge Shows Manufacturing Activity Still in Contraction

An official gauge of China's manufacturing activity indicated contraction for a fifth consecutive month in February, signaling continued weakness in the economy despite Beijing's stepped-up policy support.

Nasdaq Closes at Record High

Tech-heavy index sets record for first time in more than two years.

Fed's Favorite Inflation Gauge Shows Price Rises Accelerated in January

The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.3% from December, the Commerce Department said, in line economists' expectations. The closely watched core index rose 0.4%, also as expected.

One Says 2.4%, Another Says 3.1%. Which Inflation Metric Is Right?

The Labor Department's measure makes headlines. The Commerce Department's measure, released Thursday, is what the Federal Reserve actually watches.

Video: Is Inflation Really Slowing?

Watch as WSJ's Dion Rabouin explains what January's PCE data means for markets.

South Korea's Exports Slow But Stay on Track for Recovery

South Korea's export growth decelerated in February due to fewer workdays but stayed on course for recovery thanks to solid demand for semiconductors.

Australian Manufacturing Downturns Returns in February

Demand for labor across manufacturing has also moved into contractionary territory over the last four months with demand for labor weakening over the past six months, according to the report.

Australian Home Prices Defy Rate Hikes' Tightening Grip

Australia's capital-city house prices rose at their fastest pace in four months in February, highlighting the continued imbalance between supply and demand as immigration remains strong while confidence around the prospect of interest-rate cuts later this year has grown.

Congress Passes Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

Speaker Mike Johnson relied heavily on Democratic support to approve the legislation.

Jobless claims tick up in latest week

Initial jobless claims rose by 13,00o to 215,000 in the week ended Feb. 24, the Labor Department said Thursday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-29-24 2115ET