S&P 500 Hits New Record Ahead of Jobs Data

Big technology stocks including Nvidia jumped Thursday and powered the S&P 500 to a fresh high.

Powell: Fed Is 'Not Far' From Gaining Confidence Needed to Cut Rates

The Fed chair said that rates were far above levels that might be anticipated during periods of mild inflation and moderate growth.

U.S. consumer credit rebounds in January

Total consumer credit rose $19.5 billion in January, up from a slight $919 million gain in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said Thursday.

ECB Holds Rates as Central Bankers Weigh Timing of Cuts

Officials signaled they would likely wait until June to be confident enough to start cutting rates, as policymakers around the world consider the risk of moving too fast.

Fed has the luxury to hold interest rates steady given the strong economy, Mester says

Hotter January inflation data highlights a need for caution, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Thursday.

White House Revives Plan to Save Homeowners Money on Closing Costs

The pilot program will cover some title insurance costs, despite blowback from insurers and lawmakers.

Jobless claims stay at 217,000 in early March. Layoffs are still low.

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week was unchanged at a low 217,000, suggesting little deterioration in a strong U.S. labor market.

Gold Keeps Hitting Records and 'Not Everything Adds Up.' What's Moving Prices.

The price of gold has been setting records for consecutive days. It's not just the U.S. economic backdrop and Fed policy expectations boosting the yellow metal.

Trade deficit widens 5.1% to $67.4 billion in January, largest trade gap in nine months

The U.S. international trade deficit widened 5.1% in January to $67.4 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday. It is the largest trade gap since April 2023.

U.S. unit labor costs revised slightly lower in fourth quarter

Unit-labor costs climbed by a smaller 0.4% annual pace in the fourth quarter, compared to the preliminary reading of a 0.5%, the Labor Department said Thursday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-24 2115ET