Tech Giants Drive Stock Rebound

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite log their best days since November, easing investor anxieties after the market's rough start to 2024 last week.

Fed's Bowman says inflation could drop without further rate hikes

Federal Reserve governor Michelle Bowman on Monday said her hawkish stance on monetary policy has "evolved," and she now sees the chance that inflation could continue to come down without further interest-rate hikes.

Biden Urged to Curb China's Dominance of Older Chips

A House panel's letter is pushing the administration to seek tariffs or take other actions to counter the Chinese microchip industry.

Good news for tenants: Rents have fallen for three months in a row

Rents fell in most of the largest cities, due to an increase in new apartments being constructed, reports say.

NY Fed: It's been years since consumers felt this good about where inflation could go next

New York Fed's latest survey also asked participants what their household financial situation would look like a year from now.

Housing sentiment jumps as nearly a third of Americans believe mortgage rates will fall in the coming year

Consumer optimism rose on the back of expectations around rates falling, a new Fannie Mae survey shows.

New Realtors Association President Resigns After Blackmail Threat

Tracy Kasper's resignation is latest in a series of blows to the U.S. trade organization.

Investors Hope the Dogs of the Dow Can Find Their Bite

Big tech stocks are off to a sluggish start in January, offering a chance for value-oriented shares to shine.

Can Retirees Keep Splurging? Don't Count on It

Older Americans' spending has been helped by a healthy increase in Social Security incomes, but this year's boost will be much smaller.

Germany Factory Orders Rise Slightly

German manufacturing orders recovered a little in November, although the 0.3% rise was much lower than forecast by economists.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-24 0115ET