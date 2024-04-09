Treasury Yields Hit 2024 Highs

Benchmark Treasurys rose to their highest yields since November and stocks were little changed as investors awaited fresh inflation data.

Beijing Pushes Back on Overproduction Concerns After Yellen Visit

Chinese officials have dismissed concerns raised by the U.S. Treasury Secretary that it should scale back on industrial production, saying that the country is developing its economy appropriately.

Commodities Rally Reflects a Better Economy, but Also Poses Inflation Risks

Climbing prices could set back the Federal Reserve's plan to cut interest rates.

Australian Consumers in An Extended Slump as Inflation Expectations Rise

Australian consumer confidence remains in an extended slump, but more worrying is that inflation expectations are also nudging higher, something that will surely alarm the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Gold Hits New High as Central Banks Ramp Up Purchases

Gold closed at another record high, with momentum chiefly driven by central bank purchases.

Why Investors Should Go Big This Earnings Season

While investors are upbeat about profits overall, high interest rates are a risk. Bigger companies could be best placed to ride them out.

Treasury yields aren't acting like the Fed is done hiking interest rates

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is doing something it hasn't normally done in the past, by continuing to climb long after the Federal Reserve was presumably done with lifting U.S. interest rates.

Dollar May Stay Stronger for Longer

The dollar had been widely expected to weaken this year as the Federal Reserve starts to cut interest rates, but rate-cut expectations have been trimmed back sharply while U.S. elections and geopolitical uncertainty could also lift the currency.

U.S. Set for Job Gains Ahead, Conference Board Says

The Conference Board's employment trends index ticked up to 112.84 in March from a downwardly revised 111.85 in February.

The Fed's Rate Cut Plans Are In Doubt. Inflation Data Won't Bring Certainty.

The Federal Reserve has been emphasizing data dependence, but the data have sent mixed signals. Cue March CPI.

