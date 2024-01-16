Waller Confirms Rate Cuts Ahead. The Timing Is Foggy.

The Fed's progress in reining in inflation without causing a recession is currently "almost as good as it gets," Gov. Christopher Waller said.

U.S. consumers are paying closer attention to their debt, New York Fed survey shows

Here's what Americans say they'd do with a surprise pay bump.

U.S. stocks lower Tuesday, after no 'rush' from Fed official on '24 rate cuts

U.S. stocks are mostly negative, but not by much, as investors weigh corporate earnings and new comments from a Federal Reserve hawk suggesting no urgency to cut interest rates soon this year.

Chinese Premier Makes Surprise Economic Growth Disclosure

Li Qiang said the country's economy grew 5.2% last year, breaking the news a day before the official data was set to be released.

New York Fed's Empire State index plunges in January to lowest since pandemic

A survey of business conditions in the New York region sank to the lowest level in January since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, perhaps a sign of trouble brewing for the U.S. economy.

A Turbulent Year May Lie Ahead-CEOs at Davos Are Optimistic

Business leaders at the World Economic Forum are feeling increasingly confident about the U.S. economy and the strength of consumer demand.

Canada Inflation Accelerates to 3.4% in December

Consumer prices in Canada rebounded in the final month of last year, a sign the central bank's fight against inflation isn't yet won even after the pace cooled sharply for the year.

Natural-Gas Prices Remain Under Pressure Despite Cold Snap

Robust production, full storage and delays in LNG capacity additions all point toward a year of mild natural-gas prices.

Profits Comeback Paired With Rate Cuts Make a Powerful Mix

Companies put the earnings recession further behind them in the fourth quarter, even as rates are set to start falling.

Divisions in Israel's War Cabinet Emerge as Gaza Conflict Enters Pivotal Stage

Leaders are diverging on the two biggest dilemmas they face at a crucial point in the conflict.

