Fed's Mester warns against cutting rates too soon and too quickly

Cutting interest rates too soon would risk some of the progress seen on reducing inflation and might cause interest-rate policy to reverse course, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Tuesday.

Palantir Shares Surge, Earnings Rush Continues

Stock indexes were mixed as fourth-quarter earnings season neared the midway point.

Credit-card and car-loan delinquencies are at their highest point in more than a decade

Total U.S. household debt grew by roughly 1% in the fourth quarter to reach $17.5 trillion, New York Fed reported.

Canada Building Permits Drop 14% in December From November

Canadian building permit issuance slumped in the final month of 2023 to the lowest level in more than three years as worries remain over pent-up demand for housing in the country.

SEC forces hedge funds, high-frequency traders to register in latest showdown with industry

The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to impose new rules that would require many private funds to register with the agency as so-called dealers, a move that regulators say will help them better monitor a sometimes wobbly market for U.S. government debt.

U.K. Retail Sales Slow as Consumers Continue to Struggle

Retail sales growth in the U.K. slowed in January, rising 1.2%, with cost-of-living pressures entering their third year.

German Factory Orders Soar on Aircraft Purchases

German manufacturing orders unexpectedly rose 8.9% in December, driven by bumper aircraft purchases, although excluding larger orders they still fell, reflecting a difficult economic environment.

China Stocks Notch Best Day in Years on Beijing Action

Chinese shares notched their best day in years after Beijing signaled its intent to prop up the battered equities market, including by directing a sovereign-wealth fund to boost holdings.

BOJ to Mull Ending Stock-Buying Program When Inflation Goal in Sight, Gov. Says

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that the bank would discuss the possibility of ending its stock-buying program when it becomes confident about achieving sustainable 2% inflation.

RBA Shifts to Neutral Stance on Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank of Australia moved to a more neutral stance on interest rates but pointedly reminded markets not to rule out the prospect of a further interest rate increase if inflation remains sticky.

