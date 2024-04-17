Stocks Stabilize, Treasury Yields Reach New Five-Month Highs

Fed Chair Jerome Powell shifted his tone on rate cuts, matching investors' expectations.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said firm inflation had introduced new uncertainty over whether the central bank would be able to lower rates this year.

Investors largely took Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on the outlook for interest rates in stride on Tuesday - a development that might have come as a surprise to some market watchers.

Japan's Exports Extend Run of Growth

Japan's exports grew for a fourth straight month in March, propelled by heightened demand for autos and semiconductors.

Inflation in New Zealand Eases But Near-Term Rate Cuts Unlikely

New Zealand's consumer prices rose by less than expected in the first three months of this year, giving the country's central bank more latitude to join global counterparts which have either cut interest rates or are considering doing so.

Canada Inflation Ticks Up in March to 2.9%

Canadian inflation heated up last month as prices at the pump jumped, yet expectations that a first rate cut could come as soon as June are undimmed after closely watched measures of underlying price pressures eased each month this year.

Canada Lifts Capital-Gains Tax to Finance New Housing Measures, Keep Deficit Steady

Canada said it would raise capital-gain taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals to finance multibillion-dollar spending measures aimed at addressing rising disillusionment among younger Canadians about their financial prospects.

New-home construction posts biggest drop in four years, despite housing shortage

Construction on new U.S. homes fell nearly 15% in March, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

U.S. industrial output rises modestly for second straight month in March

There are signs that manufacturing is starting to pick up.

Recent Data Support Higher for Longer Rates, Fed Vice Chair Says

Philip Jefferson continues to expect moderating inflation and growth in 2024. It's just taking longer to get there.

04-16-24 2315ET