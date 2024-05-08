S&P 500 Edges Higher, Extending Winning Streak

Disney's stock dropped after the media giant reported a quarterly loss.

U.S. consumers pull back sharply on credit-card use in March

Total consumer credit rose at a slower pace in March, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday.

Interest Rates Will Be Higher for Longer, Fed's Kashkari Says

The Minneapolis Fed President notes that inflation seems to have gone "sideways."

What the U.S. dollar's 'surprise' rally in 2024 means for stocks

The strengthening U.S. dollar is raising investor worries over what the greenback's rise so far in 2024 may mean for stocks.

Pricier Insurance Makes Sense as Climate Risk Grows, Chubb CEO Says

Speaking in California, Evan Greenberg says industry has been setting premiums 'very rationally,' adding that it didn't tell people to 'build magnificent homes in a wildfire zone.'

Treasurys Are Tougher to Sell. This Week Could Be Different.

The next tests for the Treasury market come on Wednesday and Thursday, when sales of 10-year and 30-year debt are scheduled.

No, the Bond Market Isn't About to Implode. The Case for Boring.

A new U.S. debt crisis is far less likely than it might seem, Larry Hatheway writes in a guest commentary.

FDIC Investigation Finds Culture Rife With Sexual Harassment, Discrimination

A law-firm report indicated Chairman Martin Gruenberg has anger issues and questioned his ability to overhaul culture.

Israeli Forces Seize Key Gaza Crossing Amid Revived Truce Talks

Tanks moved in on the Gazan side of a key crossing to Egypt, securing a strategic corridor.

The Global Solar Power Boom Is Driving a Surge in Silver Demand

Miners are expanding their operations and ramping up production as prices for the precious metal climb to decade highs.

