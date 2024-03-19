Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The S&P 500, the Dow and Nasdaq Composite all climbed as investors turned their focus to the Federal Reserve.

Housing starts rebound in February by largest amount in nine months

Construction of new U.S. homes rebounded 10.7% in February to an annual pace of 1.52 million units, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

Canada Inflation Unexpectedly Cools to 2.8% in February

Consumer prices rose 2.8% in February from a year earlier, Statistics Canada reported, where economists expected the rate to advance to 3.1%.

Bank of Japan Raises Rate, Halts Emergency Policies

The Japanese central bank retired its negative interest rate and rolled back unconventional easing steps, citing an improved inflation outlook.

Global Era of Negative Interest Rates Ends

An unorthodox central-bank policy was no panacea for Japan, but some countries found it better than nothing.

The Fed Is Playing a Waiting Game on Rate Cuts. The Rules Are Starting to Change.

While investors focus on whether officials project fewer rate cuts, the Fed looks ahead to recession risks.

For These Companies, It Feels Good to Be in Nvidia's Orbit

As Nvidia's 'AI Woodstock' kicks off, nontech companies attending the event say they benefit from the association with the current cool kid on the block, especially in terms of attracting in-demand AI talent.

Calpers to Increase Investments in Private Equity

The California Public Employees' Retirement System said its board had approved a proposal to increase total private-market allocations to 40% of plan assets from 33%.

Hong Kong Approves New National-Security Law That Worries Foreign Executives

The city's officials say domestic legislation covering state secrets and foreign interference is necessary and won't affect normal businesses.

Business Tax Breaks Face 'Now or Never' Moment in Senate

Republicans aren't budging amid warnings of dire consequences for small companies.

