Bank of Japan Ends Negative Interest Rates

The global era of minus rates ended as the Japanese central bank ended an eight-year run in negative territory and rolled back most of its unconventional monetary easing policies.

RBA Keeps Rates Steady

The Reserve Bank of Australia said it still can't rule out the possibility that interest rates will need to be raised further, adding that inflation remains too high and is expected to remain elevated for some time yet.

Odds of a June rate cut by Fed slip below 50%, according to this gauge

In the run-up to Wednesday's policy update by the Federal Reserve, traders in overnight index swaps gravitated toward a less-than-50% likelihood that policy makers will deliver their first interest-rate cut in June.

Alphabet, Tesla Power Stock Indexes Higher

The gains come despite scaled-back bets on the Fed's interest-rate cuts. The S&P 500 rises 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advances 0.8%.

Russia's Backdoor to the Global Banking System Is Slamming Shut

A major lender in Dubai has scaled back Russia-related business, while Turkish lenders have become more cautious.

Hedge Funds Sue SEC Over Treasury Dealer Rule

The suit was filed in a district court that falls in the jurisdiction of an appeals court that has been skeptical of executive agencies' authorities.

Builder-confidence index reaches highest level since July 2023, driven by low resale inventory

Builder sentiment improved as the industry expects demand to stay strong, the National Association of Home Builders said.

After the Putin Rally, Europe's Defense Stocks Get a Trump Bump

Arms manufacturers such as Rheinmetall are expanding to fill the space left by retreating U.S. security ambitions.

Specialist Buyout Firms Cash In on Shale Consolidation

Some private-equity firms backing oil-and-gas producers cashed in on rising consolidation in the U.S. shale industry last year, selling assets for an expected $30.55 billion and fueling distributions to investors.

Hannon's Take: ECB Targets June Cut. Will The Fed Be There?

Surprisingly hot inflation readings suggests the U.S. Federal Reserve may be a laggard.

