Stocks Stabilize, Treasury Yields Reach New Five-Month Highs

Fed Chair Jerome Powell shifted his tone on rate cuts, matching investors' expectations.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Dials Back Expectations on Interest-Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said firm inflation had introduced new uncertainty over whether the central bank would be able to lower rates this year.

New-home construction posts biggest drop in four years, despite housing shortage

Construction on new U.S. homes fell nearly 15% in March, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

U.S. industrial output rises modestly for second straight month in March

There are signs that manufacturing is starting to pick up.

Canada Inflation Ticks Up in March to 2.9%

Canadian inflation heated up last month as prices at the pump jumped, yet expectations that a first rate cut could come as soon as June are undimmed after closely watched measures of underlying price pressures eased each month this year.

Recent Data Support Higher for Longer Rates, Fed Vice Chair Says

Philip Jefferson continues to expect moderating inflation and growth in 2024. It's just taking longer to get there.

The Global Economy Is Picking Up Steam, But the Poorest Countries Are Falling Behind, IMF Says

The International Monetary Fund expects global economic output to expand 3.2% this year, after previously predicting 2.9%.

Rate Cuts Are Direction of Travel, BOE's Lombardelli Says

The Bank of England is likely to cut its key interest rate over the coming months, but exactly when is uncertain, the incoming deputy governor for monetary policy said.

Diverging Fed-ECB Policy Outlook Widens U.S.-German Yield Differential

Diverging prospects for interest rates in the U.S. and eurozone have widened the gap between Treasury yields and Bunds, a trend analysts expect to continue as data point to a strong U.S. economy against a tepid eurozone recovery.

China's Overcapacity Is Already Backfiring

Excess investment in industry isn't made up by China's trading partners, and it has domestic consequences.

