May 01, 2024 at 01:15 am EDT

Stocks Slip, Extending April Pullback

Indexes finished a downbeat month ahead of the Fed meeting and jobs data.

Fed to Signal It Has Stomach to Keep Rates High for Longer

Firmer price and wage pressures could lead longer-term rates to rise as investors continue paring back expectations of cuts.

South Korea's Export Growth Accelerated in April

Exports from Asia's fourth-largest economy accelerated on brisk demand for semiconductors, smartphones, cars and other Korean goods overseas.

Australia's Manufacturing PMI Shows Signs of Recovery

Activity across Australia's manufacturing sector improved strongly in April but it is too soon to call an end to a cyclical downswing in the sector seen over the last year.

New Zealand's Jobless Rate Rises Sharply

New Zealand's unemployment rate jumped sharply in the first three months of this year as the economy slumbered in an extended recession and high interest rates battered household budgets.

Biden Administration Aims to Reclassify Marijuana as Less Dangerous Drug

The move would reshape the multibillion-dollar industry.

Canada GDP Rises 0.2% in February

Canada's economy lost momentum after a strong start to the year and is tracking below the central bank's latest forecast, supporting expectations a first cut to interest rates could come before summer.

Consumer confidence drops to 21-month low due to worries about food and gas prices

Consumer confidence fell in April for the third straight month and touched a 21-month low, a new survey showed, due to the high cost of food and gas and and fresh worries about the jobs market.

Chicago business-activity index weakens in April to lowest level in 17 months

The Chicago Business Barometer, also known as the Chicago PMI, dropped sharply to 37.9 in April. That is the lowest level since November 2022.

Home prices hit new all-time high 'in the face of economic uncertainty': Case-Shiller

The Case-Shiller 20-city home-price index rose 6.4% year over year in February.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-24 0115ET