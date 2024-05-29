May 29, 2024 at 01:16 am EDT

Nvidia Shares Help Lift Nasdaq

A jump in bond yields weighed on the broader market.

IMF Raises China Economic Growth Forecasts

China's economic outlook seems brighter after a strong first-quarter performance and recent policy stimulus, the International Monetary Fund said as it raised growth forecasts for the country.

One of Wall Street's Biggest Bulls Got More Bullish. There Is Reason for Caution.

Analysts are raising their market forecasts based on growing corporate earnings, but there are also some contrarian signs.

BOJ's Adachi Says Further Policy Changes Need to Proceed Carefully

The Bank of Japan will need to proceed carefully with any further policy changes, policy board member Seiji Adachi said, stressing that the central bank's decision to end easing measures wasn't a shift toward monetary tightening.

Australian Monthly Inflation Indicator Flashes Fresh Price Warning

Consumer price pressures rose unexpectedly in April in Australia, sending a further warning to the Reserve Bank of Australia to remain vigilant.

New Zealand Businesses Report Falling Price, Wage Pressures

Businesses in New Zealand reported falling price pressures and reduced wage demands in May, potentially opening the door for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to lower interest rates earlier than expected.

U.S. Issues Guidelines for the Voluntary Carbon Market

Carbon offsets have a trust problem. The White House hopes new guidance will bolster their integrity.

Rate Hikes Aren't Off the Table, Fed's Kashkari Says

The most likely outcome is an extended period of rates at their current level, but the Fed could raise them again if inflation picks up.

U.S. consumer confidence rebounds in May after three months of decline

The index of consumer confidence rebounded to 102 in May from a revised 97.5 in the prior month, the Conference Board said Tuesday. This is the first increase in the index after three straight declines.

Saudi Arabia to Raise $10 Billion to $20 Billion in Fresh Aramco Stock Sale

The long-awaited offering, if it proceeds, would alleviate near-term pressure on the kingdom to raise funds.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-29-24 0115ET