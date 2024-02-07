Fed's Barkin says recent progress on inflation might be a 'head fake'

It is prudent for the Federal Reserve to take its time with interest-rate cuts, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin tells MarketWatch.

U.S. trade deficit fell in 2023 to the lowest level in 3 years and boosted GDP

The U.S. trade deficit rose slightly in December, but the annual gap still fell to the lowest level in three years and added to economy's strong performance in 2023.

Dow Jones rises 150 points after another batch of earnings while awaiting Fed speakers

U.S. stock indexes were edging higher on Wednesday morning with investors eying more corporate-earnings reports ahead of a $42 billion sale of 10-year Treasuries and another slate of Federal Reserve speakers.

A Stock Bailout Won't Solve China's Troubles

Chinese stocks shot higher this week on expectations of a big state intervention. But even if that materializes, it isn't much to celebrate.

China, Battling a Stock-Market Rout, Replaces Its Top Securities Regulator

Beijing is intensifying efforts to stem a painful slump in share prices.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rose, Products Fell in Week Ended Feb. 2

U.S. oil inventories grew by 5.5 million barrels last week, beating analyst expectations for a gain of 1.3 million barrels.

Credit Cards Could Swipe Department Stores' Profits

A crackdown on late fees and more delinquent accounts poses a threat to Macy's, Kohl's, Nordstrom and others.

Germany's Industrial Production Falls For Seventh-Straight Month

Germany's industrial output fell by a much-worse-than-expected 1.6% in December, signaling further weakness in the key manufacturing sector of Europe's largest economy.

Swiss inflation peaked at just 3.3% as prices surged around world. Here's why.

A massive energy shock following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 added to inflation pressures that ravaged eurozone economies following the onset of the COVID pandemic. Switzerland, meanwhile, stood apart.

Pro Take: Venture Capital Returns Could Continue Slide

Venture capital returns declined in the first three quarters of last year, as the venture market continued to digest all it overbought at the market peak a couple of years ago.

