Stocks Start 2024 With Third Straight Month of Gains

Markets fell after the Fed announcement. But they were still up for January.

China Caixin PMI Signals Steady Manufacturing Sector Growth

A private gauge of China's factory activity showed steady expansion in the sector in January, contrasting with the official index, which remained mired in contractionary territory.

Fed Signals Cuts Are Possible but Not Imminent as It Holds Rates Steady

The central bank abandons formal guidance that had kept hikes on the table since last raising rates in July.

House Passes Tax Cuts for Businesses, Low-Income Families

If the Senate agrees, the bill would also stop new claims for the pandemic-era employee-retention tax credit.

Bank of England to keep rates near 16-year high, but traders bet cuts are coming

The Bank of England on Thursday is expected to follow the European Central Bank last week and the Federal Reserve the day before in leaving interest rates unchanged.

Fed Shouldn't Take Too Long to Conclude Inflation Is Beaten

Even with a small interest-rate cut now, real rates would be highly restrictive.

South Korea's Exports Get off to Strong Start in 2024

South Korean exports have made a strong start to the year, with shipment growth accelerating in January largely on more work days and solid demand for Korean goods overseas.

Video: Why Powell Signaled No Rate Cut From Fed in March

Watch as WSJ's Dion Rabouin digs into the latest FOMC decision and explains the most important details for investors.

Australian Manufacturing PMI Stable in January, Red Sea Delays a Factor

Activity across Australia's manufacturing sector stabilized in January, but the data brought with it a warning about the threat of choked global supply chains and the risks that delays could pose to the inflation outlook.

ADP jobs report shows smallish 107,000 private jobs created in January. Hiring slows sharply.

Businesses created just 107,000 new jobs in January, paycheck company ADP said, in another sign that hiring has slowed since last fall.

