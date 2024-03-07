Stocks Rise After Fed's Powell Lifts Rate-Cut Hopes

All three major indexes post gains after dropping to start the week.

China Exports Rose in January to February, Extending Run of Gains

China's exports rose in January to February, extending a streak of gains since snapping a six-month run of declines in November.

BOJ Board Member Nakagawa Says Japan Moving Steadily Toward Achieving Price Goal

Bank of Japan policy board member Junko Nakagawa said the Japanese economy is making steady progress toward achieving its price goal, backed by solid wage growth.

ECB Expected to Hold Rates. Like the Fed, a June Cut Is Possible.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in January that interest-rate reductions might be considered in the summer.

Powell Says Fed on Track to Cut Rates This Year

The Fed chair characterizes last year's inflation slowdown as notable and widespread, in remarks prepared for a House committee hearing.

Fed's Kashkari says it's possible he pencils in only one interest-rate cut this year

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday that he had penciled in two interest rate cuts in 2024 during the central bank's last forecasting round in December, but added he may reduce the number of cuts he see at the Fed's next meeting in two weeks.

Fed's Beige Book says U.S. economy picked up as inflation, labor market cooled

The U.S. economy accelerated slightly in early 2024, a Federal Reserve survey found, noting that the outlook for the rest of the year was "generally positive."

What to Watch for in Biden's State of the Union Address

President Biden will deliver his election-year speech to Congress Thursday as his expected rematch with Trump intensifies.

CFOs Aim to Reconcile Strong Economic Data, Weary Consumers

Chief financial officers are looking to square a strong U.S. economy with consumer sentiment showing signs of strain-and trying to determine whether it signals potential risks ahead.

The SEC Watered Down Its Climate Reporting Requirements. Here's What That Means for Companies.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's new climate disclosure rule won't require companies to account for all of their indirect carbon emissions, but many could find themselves facing pressure from investors and other countries to track them anyway.

