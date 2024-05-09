Dow Extends Latest Run of Gains

The blue-chip index rises for sixth straight day, while the Nasdaq dips.

BOJ Becoming More Concerned About Effects of Weaker Yen

The Bank of Japan's board is becoming more concerned about the inflation outlook as a sharply weaker yen threatens to drive up import prices.

Fed's Collins says she's not surprised by unwelcome inflation data

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said Wednesday that she wasn't surprised by the unwelcome news on inflation given the rapid progress seen last year, but she added that the economy needs to slow more in order to cool price pressures in the coming months.

BOE to Keep Rates Unchanged This Month. It May Still Cut Sooner Than Fed.

The U.K. inflation rate fell to 3.2% in March from 3.4% in February. The comparable U.S. rate was 3.5% in March.

Australian Government Walks Fine Budget Line With RBA Primed to Hike

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver the government's 2024-2025 federal budget next Tuesday amid concerns that strong revenue growth will tempt him toward a jump in spending, stoking the case for higher interest rates.

Lenders Are Seeing a Bottom for Consumers

The anticipated return to normal for credit trends may bode well for spending.

Blackstone Stock Punished Amid Breit, Economic Concerns

The private equity firm has underperformed in 2024.

Wholesale inventories fall in March

The depletion of private inventories subtracted from the U.S. GDP in the first quarter.

First-time home buyers pounce as 30-year FHA loan rate dives below 7%

Mortgage applications rose 2.6% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 7.18%.

Hannon's Take: The Risk of Waiting for the Fed

For Europe's central banks, moving ahead of the Federal Reserve risks a depreciation of the national currency. But there is another argument.

