Renewed Inflation Fears Drive Stocks Lower

Rising commodity prices are clouding the interest-rate outlook.

China's Service Economy Expands Further, Adding to Signs of Recovery

A private gauge of China's services activities notched a 15th straight month of growth, adding to signs of green shoots in the world's second-largest economy as government stimulus measures kick in.

Australian Consumer Confidence Slips Last Week

Consumer confidence fell 0.3 point to 82.8, according to a survey by ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

Glynn's Take: RBA's Only Certainty Is That Nothing Is Certain

There are two important reasons why the Reserve Bank of Australia has yet to totally and undeniably throw out the potential for further interest rate increases and explicitly declare a neutral policy stance.

Janet Yellen Missed the First 'China Shock.' Can She Stop the Second?

The Treasury secretary heads to China this week with a tough economic message as the Biden administration moves toward raising tariffs.

Fed's Mester still expects 3 rate cuts in 2024 but it is a 'close call'

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Tuesday that she still expects three interest rate cuts in 2024 but said it was a close call. "I still think three is reasonable, but it's close call," Mester told reporters after a speech.

German Inflation Fell to Near Three-Year Low Ahead of ECB Meeting

German inflation fell to its lowest level since May 2021, nearing the European Central Bank's target as its policymakers consider when to first cut interest rates ahead of a meeting next week.

Job openings stay at 8.8 million. Labor market still plenty robust.

The number of job openings in the U.S. totaled 8.8 million in February for the second month in a row, showing a labor market with plenty of residual strength.

U.S. factory orders rise in February after two straight monthly declines

Orders for manufactured goods rebounded 1.4% in February after two straight monthly declines, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. The increase was higher than the 1% gain expected by economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal.

Medicare Keeps Getting Tougher for Health Insurers

Managed care stocks are set to fall due to disappointment with the government's decision not to revise the 2025 Medicare payment proposal.

