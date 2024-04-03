Powell Still Sees Room for Fed to Cut Rates This Year

The Fed chair said stronger-than-anticipated economic activity hasn't changed the Fed's expectation that declining inflation will allow for rate cuts.

U.S. economy expanded in March at slightly slower speed, ISM shows. Inflation cools a bit.

A barometer of business conditions at service-oriented companies fell in March to a three-month low, but it still showed the largest part of the U.S. economy in expansion mode.

Private-sector hiring in March was U.S.'s strongest in eight months: ADP

American businesses added 184,000 new jobs in March, the biggest jump in hiring since July, paycheck company ADP said Wednesday.

Stocks Rise After Powell Reassures on Rate Cuts

U.S. stocks were higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank still sees room for rate cuts this year.

U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Rose by 3.2 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly rose last week, and stocks of gasoline and diesel decreased more than expected while refinery capacity use slipped.

Gold Shows 'Unprecedented Strength' in Record Rally

The precious metal has dodged recent declines in the stock market. Does the rally still have legs?

Eurozone Inflation Cools, Setting Stage for June Rate Cut

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation fell for the third straight month in March, a surprise that makes it more likely that the European Central Bank will cut its key interest rate in June.

The Jobs Numbers Aren't Adding Up. Immigration Helps Explain Why.

Differing population estimates could explain a growing discrepancy in the numbers.

Janet Yellen Missed the First 'China Shock.' Can She Stop the Second?

The Treasury secretary heads to China this week with a tough economic message as the Biden administration moves toward raising tariffs.

Glynn's Take: RBA's Only Certainty Is That Nothing Is Certain

There are two important reasons why the Reserve Bank of Australia has yet to totally and undeniably throw out the potential for further interest rate increases and explicitly declare a neutral policy stance.

