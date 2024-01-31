Where Are Interest Rates Headed? What to Expect From the Fed Meeting

The focus will be about what, if anything, Fed officials say about lowering rates even as they are widely expected to keep rates steady at the meeting's conclusion Wednesday.

China Factory Activity Contracts for Fourth Straight Month

A lackluster start to the year points to limits in exports' ability to drive growth as real estate struggles.

Negative Takes on China's Economy Are Disappearing From the Internet

Chinese authorities are warning against denigrating the economy, and urging officials to highlight its "bright prospects."

Europe Regulates Its Way to Last Place

From mergers to artificial intelligence, the EU's aggressive rule making hampers its ability to compete with China and the U.S.

Glynn's Take: RBA Will Resist Calls to Cut Interest Rates for Some Time

Australia's inflation rate fell to a two-year low in the final months of last year, but it is premature to think the Reserve Bank of Australia will soon consider cutting interest rates.

Australian Inflation Eased Sharply in Fourth Quarter

Inflation pressures across the Australian economy dissipated quickly through the final three months of last year, giving the Reserve Bank of Australia a strong case to keep interest rates on hold at its first policy meeting for 2024.

Australian Stocks Could Extend Record High Amid Lower Rate Outlook

Australian stocks could be poised for an extended rally after signs the country's central bank may be winning its battle with inflation sent the benchmark index to its first record close since August 2021.

BOJ Discussed Possibility of Ending Negative Rates

The Bank of Japan's policy board discussed the possibility of ending negative interest rates in the near future, according to a summary of opinions from its latest January meeting.

China's Latest Stock Market Remedy Is Another Small Fix

China's suspension of restricted share lending is the latest in a series of small measures aimed at restoring confidence in local stocks, which analysts don't expect will do much to address the larger forces roiling markets in the long run.

Bank of England to keep rates near 16-year high, but traders bet cuts are coming

The Bank of England on Thursday is expected to follow the European Central Bank last week and the Federal Reserve the day before in leaving interest rates unchanged.

