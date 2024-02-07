Germany's Industrial Production Falls For Seventh-Straight Month

Germany's industrial output fell by a much-worse-than-expected 1.6% in December, signaling further weakness in the key manufacturing sector of Europe's largest economy.

China's Forex Reserves Fell in January

The country's foreign-exchange reserves fell as expected at the start of 2024, as capital-outflow pressure increased amid a stronger U.S. dollar.

King Cash Is Being Dethroned. What to Buy Now.

Consider bond ETFs from Vanguard, dividends, and growth stocks as cash moves off the sidelines.

Rent Comes Down for the Wealthy, While Rising for the Rest

A surplus of new housing is driving down prices at the top of the market.

Moody's Cuts NYCB to Junk, Extending Sharp Decline in Shares

The downgrade is the latest blow to the besieged bank seeking to shore itself up after acquisitions and property losses.

Bank of Thailand Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged as Inflation Eases

Thailand's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged as inflation has eased in recent months.

New Zealand's Unemployment Rate Nudges Higher

New Zealand's unemployment rate rose to 4.0% in the fourth quarter of last year from 3.9% in the third quarter, further confirming that a slowdown in the economy continues to play out.

Federal Reserve's Harker says a 'soft landing' is in sight as inflation wanes

The president of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said inflation is slowing toward low, pre-pandemic levels and that the central bank appears primed to achieve a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy.

Fed's Mester warns against cutting interest rates too soon and too quickly

Cutting interest rates too soon would risk some of the progress seen on reducing inflation and might cause interest-rate policy to reverse course, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Tuesday.

Inflation isn't 'all the way there' to the Fed's 2% goal, Kashkari says. Rate cuts can wait.

Neel Kashkari echoed a slew of other senior Fed officials in saying the central bank wants more assurance inflation is slowing toward the central bank's goal of 2% before cutting interest rates.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-24 0515ET