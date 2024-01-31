Fed Signals Cuts Are Possible but Not Imminent as It Holds Rates Steady

The central bank abandons formal guidance that had kept hikes on the table since last raising rates in July.

Stocks Start 2024 With Third Straight Month of Gains

Markets fell after the Fed announcement. But they were still up for January.

ADP jobs report shows smallish 107,000 private jobs created in January. Hiring slows sharply.

Businesses created just 107,000 new jobs in January, paycheck company ADP said, in another sign that hiring has slowed since last fall.

Employee costs in the U.S. rise at slowest pace in 2 1/2 years. More ammo for Fed rate cut?

he cost companies pay to employ workers rose 0.9% in the fourth quarter to mark the smallest increase in two and a half years, another sign that rapid wage growth after the pandemic is waning.

Chicago business-activity index contracts further in January

The Chicago Business Barometer, also known as the Chicago PMI, fell 1.2 index points to 46 in January.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rose For the Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels to 421.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 26, compared with analysts' predictions that supplies would decline by 800,000 barrels.

China's Economic Pain Worsens as Real-Estate Sales Plummet

The country's real-estate slowdown has dealt huge damage to the economy-and it's getting worse.

U.S. mortgage demand falls as buyers struggle with low number of home listings

Mortgage applications fell 7.2% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.78%.

Will a Hiring Slowdown Push the Fed to Cut Rates Soon?

The reason companies aren't taking on new employees is what matters for the job market.

German Inflation Falls Again, Likely Pushing ECB Closer to Rate Cuts

German inflation fell in January to its lowest level since June 2021, led down by falling energy prices, likely leading to further calls for the ECB to start cutting rates.

