Fed Meeting Minutes May Shed Light on Rate-Cut Calculus

Investors are likely to weigh the minutes against data showing inflation was stronger than expected last month.

Cheap Chinese Goods Are Becoming a Costly Problem. Exhibit A: Hong Kong.

Shoppers are hopping across the border, where prices have dropped. Neighboring Asian countries could also be hit if Chinese companies dump their goods there among weak domestic demand.

China Approves Loans for White-List Projects

Chinese officials have approved more than $17 billion in loans for a "white list" of real-estate projects, offering fresh signs that Beijing is moving forward to prop up the country's sluggish property market.

U.S. Renewable Power Growth Is Setting New Records on the Back of Federal Support

Wind and solar power are projected to become more popular than gas in replacing coal.

U.S. to Invest Billions to Replace China-Made Cranes at Nation's Ports

The Biden administration is concerned about potential security threats at hundreds of sites.

It's Been 30 Years Since Food Ate Up This Much of Your Income

Ongoing high costs are leading food manufacturers and restaurants to keep prices elevated.

China Quant Fund Suspended as Regulators Tighten Grip on Trading

China's two major stock exchanges have slapped a three-day ban on a large quantitative fund, the latest move by regulators ramping up trading scrutiny as they look to boost a sluggish market.

Lessons From a Three-Decade-Long Stock Market Disaster

The real reason to celebrate as Japan's Nikkei index finally overcomes its 1989 high will be psychological.

Indonesia Central Bank Stands Pat, Eyes Easing Later This Year

Bank Indonesia stood pat at its February policy meeting, reiterating plans to start easing this year if inflation stays well-behaved, economic growth resilient and the rupiah stable.

Value Reset Sets Stage for Buyouts Revival in Software

Private-equity dealmakers see a thaw beginning as software company prices adjust to a new market reality.

